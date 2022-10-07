Generous supporter funds window on Worthing Pier for Ferring Country Centre

Supporter Vicki Woodard paid for the window to be made by artist Siobhan Jones and joined the group on the minibus trip to see it in position. With her were some of the day service customers, head of commercial Sam Kirk and commercial co-ordinator Jo Reading.

The window depicts Ferring Country Centre in vibrant colours, including its famous red tractor and several playful looking animals. The play and picnic area in Dales Farm is also shown in the colourful glass scene.

Vicki said she was thrilled to see the window in place and was particularly happy to read the inscription underneath it, which says: “A local charity, open to visitors 7 days a week.”

Supporter Vicki Woodard, who funded the Ferring Country Centre window on Worthing Pier, with the group from the minibus trip

Vicki is keen to spread the word about the charity across Worthing. She is a great supporter and has made many generous donations in the past.

Vicki said seeing the window had made her year. She hopes lots of children will enjoy looking at the pictures of the animals when they are walking on the pier and that parents will learn about the farm and take them there to visit. She added that when she had viewed the window, the sun was shining through it, really making the colours shine.

Jo said: “The whole group agreed that it had been a wonderful outing to celebrate the installation. We are so thankful to people like Vicki and her husband Jack, who are excited to help and generous with their heart as well as their pocket.