Genesis Performing Arts secures spot to represent England at prestigious Dance World Cup
At the Dance World Cup, taking place Jun/Jul 2024, the Genesis team will showcase their prowess across an impressive array of dance styles, including ballet, jazz, show dance, national, tap, street dance, lyrical, and musical theatre. Their participation will encompass an impressive 55 routines, comprising 24 groups, 18 solos, and 13 duets/trios — marking the largest team the school has ever assembled and one of the largest in the entire country.
Regarded as the foremost global dance competition for children and young adults, the Dance World Cup draws over 120,000 participants from 62 countries annually, highlighting the intensity of the competition. Genesis Performing Arts, despite being established only 18 months ago, aims to build on the success of their 2023 competition in Braga, where they secured 65 medals, along with top 10 finishes in all their performances.
Notably, Genesis Performing Arts proudly sponsors a young Ukrainian refugee, who will be among the talented individuals representing Team England as an integral part of the Genesis team. This commitment to inclusivity and support demonstrates their dedication to fostering diverse talent and providing opportunities for all.
Victoria Hampson, the principal of Genesis Performing Arts, expressed her immense pride in the team's accomplishment, stating, "I’m beyond proud of this hardworking team. To have so many dances through to the finals is an amazing achievement. For their talent to be recognised, and for them all to be dancing on the world stage, is going to be a fantastic experience. Rehearsals are already underway, and I’ve no doubt they will all give their very best performance. The hard work starts now both in the studios and with the whole Genesis family fundraising, as involvement is upwards of £3,500 per pupil.”
In preparation for the international showcase, Genesis Performing Arts and its talented dancers will engage in a series of fundraising activities to cover entry fees, membership fees, costumes, kit and rehearsal expenses. Businesses interested in sponsoring the team or providing support are encouraged to contact [email protected].