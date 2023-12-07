Genesis Performing Arts secures spot to represent England at prestigious Dance World Cup

Pupils from Worthing-based dance school Genesis Performing Arts are set to make a mark on the international stage once again as they have successfully earned a coveted spot to represent Team England at the Dance World Cup in Prague next year. Amidst fierce competition with close to 6,000 entries, a talented team of 56 dancers, aged 7-20 years, have successfully auditioned, securing their place in the esteemed event.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At the Dance World Cup, taking place Jun/Jul 2024, the Genesis team will showcase their prowess across an impressive array of dance styles, including ballet, jazz, show dance, national, tap, street dance, lyrical, and musical theatre. Their participation will encompass an impressive 55 routines, comprising 24 groups, 18 solos, and 13 duets/trios — marking the largest team the school has ever assembled and one of the largest in the entire country.

Regarded as the foremost global dance competition for children and young adults, the Dance World Cup draws over 120,000 participants from 62 countries annually, highlighting the intensity of the competition. Genesis Performing Arts, despite being established only 18 months ago, aims to build on the success of their 2023 competition in Braga, where they secured 65 medals, along with top 10 finishes in all their performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Notably, Genesis Performing Arts proudly sponsors a young Ukrainian refugee, who will be among the talented individuals representing Team England as an integral part of the Genesis team. This commitment to inclusivity and support demonstrates their dedication to fostering diverse talent and providing opportunities for all.

Genesis Dance World Cup team 2024

Victoria Hampson, the principal of Genesis Performing Arts, expressed her immense pride in the team's accomplishment, stating, "I’m beyond proud of this hardworking team. To have so many dances through to the finals is an amazing achievement. For their talent to be recognised, and for them all to be dancing on the world stage, is going to be a fantastic experience. Rehearsals are already underway, and I’ve no doubt they will all give their very best performance. The hard work starts now both in the studios and with the whole Genesis family fundraising, as involvement is upwards of £3,500 per pupil.”