Genuine Connections making dating real again

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The founder, Cath Gosden, aims to support over-40s in Sussex, Surrey and West Kent who have struggled to meet a like-minded partner via dating apps and who would like to build authentic relationships.

Ghosting, dating scams, dishonesty and people using the sites for hook-ups are some of the top reasons cited for coming away from the apps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She personally hosts a consultation with all her clients and they complete a detailed personal profile. She then matches couples based on their characteristics, interests and what they are looking for in a partner.

Genuine Connections is making dating real again.

This is a model that has become more popular since the Covid-19 pandemic as people are looking for more authentic connections.

Cath says: "One in 10 of us have logged into an online dating site but in reality its is only the few that succeed in finding their soulmate. Many have tried and are finding that it is not as easy as just swiping right and finding their ideal partner."

Genuine Connections uses a great team of experts including the UK's top dating coach James Preece and experienced stylist Alison Brown, who both help clients to get the most from their dating experience.