Genuine Connections making dating real again
The founder, Cath Gosden, aims to support over-40s in Sussex, Surrey and West Kent who have struggled to meet a like-minded partner via dating apps and who would like to build authentic relationships.
Ghosting, dating scams, dishonesty and people using the sites for hook-ups are some of the top reasons cited for coming away from the apps.
She personally hosts a consultation with all her clients and they complete a detailed personal profile. She then matches couples based on their characteristics, interests and what they are looking for in a partner.
This is a model that has become more popular since the Covid-19 pandemic as people are looking for more authentic connections.
Cath says: "One in 10 of us have logged into an online dating site but in reality its is only the few that succeed in finding their soulmate. Many have tried and are finding that it is not as easy as just swiping right and finding their ideal partner."
Genuine Connections uses a great team of experts including the UK's top dating coach James Preece and experienced stylist Alison Brown, who both help clients to get the most from their dating experience.
More details can be found at [email protected] or visit the website www.genuineconnections.co.uk