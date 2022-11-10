George Michael and Bowie tributes coming up in Eastbourne

Beyond Faith - George Michael tribute

Spokeswoman Tracey Drake said: “The Winter Garden in Compton Street within the heart of the Devonshire Quarter will host the popular performances while the seafront venue where they are normally held undergoes renovation work, before it reopens next April.

“The season kicks off in November with a George Michael tribute show in the Winter Garden on Friday, November 11. The tribute show is presented by Beyond Faith featuring Paul Grant-Reason and his band. George Michael is portrayed by twice National Tribute Award winner Paul who, together with his band and backing singers, will take the audience on a brilliant spectacle and journey through the musical legend’s hits.

"The music continues in the New Year with a Coldplay Tribute Show on Friday, January 13 once again in the Winter Garden. Ultimate Coldplay is the UK’s leading Coldplay tribute band and fans are promised the same high energy performance you would get with the real thing. The set list includes hits such as Fix You, Clocks, Yellow and The Scientist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On Friday, February 3 it’s the turn of Bob Drury with his Neil Diamond Tribute Show. Described in Las Vegas as one of the world’s finest vocal tributes to Neil Diamond, Bob Drury has been astounding audiences with his vocal likeness to the man himself for more than ten years. The Winter Garden will also host Madness and Jersey Boys tribute acts in March followed in April by Pink, Bee Gees, ELO, and Motown tribute shows.”

Bandstand on Tour tickets cost £10 for adults in advance (child £8) and doors open at 7pm for 8pm performances; Friends of Eastbourne Bandstand cardholders receive ten per cent off most ticket prices. For more information or to book Bandstand on Tour tickets, visit EastbourneBandstand.co.uk, the Seafront Office, Visitor Services Centre or telephone 01323 410611.

Also coming up, Bowie Experience, celebrating visionary pop artist David Bowie, comes to the Congress Theatre on November 12.

Spokeswoman Sharon Thompson said: “This mesmerising production promises an unforgettable journey of sound and vision featuring all the hits from A to Ziggy. Icon David Bowie left the world a string of universally celebrated albums and iconic images and is recognised for paving the way for other boundary-pushing music artists. There are few rock star alter-egos as recognisable as Ziggy Stardust, and die-hard fan or not, it’s probable that David Bowie has been part of your playlist at some point in your life.

Advertisement Hide Ad