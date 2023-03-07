Worthing mum Georgina Gharsallah has now been missing for five years – but her desperate family and detectives still have no answers about what happened to her.

Five years ago today (March 7, 2018), CCTV footage showed Georgina leaving the Clifton Food and Wine shop in Clifton Road, Worthing, at 9.30am. She has not been seen since.

The 30-year-old mum-of-two’s disappearance has left detectives baffled but her family will not give up hope.

Sussex Police said the case has brought together people from all corners of the community, ‘alongside a dedicated police team’, to ‘try and find the answers’ Georgina’s heartbroken family ‘so desperately need and deserve’.

Detective Superintendent Andy Wolstenholme, who is leading the police investigation into Georgina’s disappearance, said: “We are as committed today as we were on day one to finding out what happened to Georgina.

“My team and I remain ready to investigate any viable lines of enquiry that come in and we can only do that with information from the public, so I would urge anyone with information to call into the police or call into Crimestoppers with that information.

“Five years is a really long time. People may have moved away from Worthing and then come back, or after this long period of time when perhaps they weren't able to speak to the police before, they might feel ready and able to do so now.

“If that is the case we're ready to hear from you, we want to hear from you, we'll listen to what you say and we will follow up all viable lines of enquiry that come into us.”

Photo: Sussex Police

On the day she vanished, Georgina was allegedly spotted crossing Chapel Road in Worthing town centre with another woman. ‘Despite extensive enquiries and appeals for information’, it has not been possible for police to ‘categorically confirm the identity of either woman’.

Police continue to appeal for information in relation to the footage and ask anyone who recognises either of the women to come forward. In August 2019, Georgina’s disappearance was recorded as a homicide and Crimestoppers are offering a £20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible.

Det. Supt Wolstenholme added: “We know Georgina is a much-loved mother, sister, and daughter and it’s hugely out of character for her to be out of touch with her family for such a long time.

“When you consider how long it has been, and the fact we’ve not been able to find any evidence of Georgina being active on her phone or bank accounts or had any physical sightings of her, we have to consider the possibility she’s come to harm, possibly at the hands of someone else.

Photo: Sussex Police

“Recording the case as a homicide isn’t meant to take away hope of finding Georgina safe – and no one would be happier to be proved wrong than myself – but so that we could be open, honest and transparent about what it was we thought we were investigating and what we were deploying our resources to.”

Police said the investigation into Georgina’s disappearance ‘remains open and ongoing’ and anyone who has information relating to the case – ‘no matter how small or insignificant they think it might be’ – is asked to report it online, or by calling 101 quoting Operation Pavo.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the investigation team via the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111. Both options are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“All missing people, regardless of the circumstances and regardless of their lifestyle or personal choices, are somebody’s son or daughter,” Det Supt Wolstenholme said.

Photo: Sussex Police

"Our investigation’s priority is to get to the truth of what happened to Georgina and bring a conclusion to all of these years of waiting for her mother Andrea and for her wider family and friends.

“In the same way that our investigation has continued for five years and will continue beyond, I know that Andrea’s campaign won’t stop until she’s got those answers that she needs about what happened to her daughter.

“Georgina deserves to be found and brought home, and her family deserve peace of mind in knowing what happened to her.”

