The mayor of Haywards Heath welcomed 19 German students to the town recently with a special Q&A session.

The visit was part of the exchange between Oathall Community College and Reiffenstuel-Realschule in Traunstein, Bavaria, and part of Haywards Heath’s 30 year twinning relationship with the German town.

The event took place at the town hall and mayor Stephanie Inglesfield was joined by a teacher from Reiffenstuel-Realschule and teachers from Oathall Community College.

She said: “The young students from Traunstein were so nice and totally engaged. They had prepared a lot of questions regarding Haywards Heath, Mid Sussex and local history. They also asked me a lot of personal questions including what time I get up in the morning and how old I am, leaving the room in stitches.”

Students from Reiffenstuel-Realschule School, Traunstein, outside the town hall in Haywards Heath

Councillor Inglesfield said that she and town clerk Steven Trice tried to answer all of the questions. They explained how mayors are elected, and talked about the 16 town councillors, elections, how the mayor, deputy

mayor, leader and deputy are chosen, and explained their roles.

She said: “We also explained about the main political parties in the UK and the role of local councils.”

Haywards Heath town mayor Stephanie Inglesfield with teachers from Reiffenstuel-Realschule and Oathall Community College

Irene Ball, chair of Haywards Heath Twinning Association, was also at the session. She said: “I was delighted to join the Mayor at the Town Hall to welcome the German students and their teachers to Haywards Heath. The cultural relations between Oathall Community College and the Reiffenstuel-Realschule secondary school in Traunstein continue to flourish through annual exchanges. Friendships formed between young people can last a lifetime which is what town twinning is all about.”

The mayor added: “These young children were so pleasant, polite, interested, and their English was very impressive. They did their school and their country proud by being such engaging, fun and appreciative ambassadors. I very much look forward to meeting them again when I visit Traunstein in 2024 for their wonderful Georgiritt festival.”