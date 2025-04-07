'Get a job': Council refuses college funding for vulnerable young Horsham man

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A vulnerable young Horsham man who is in his third year at a special college has now been told by council officials: Get a job.

And the decision has devastated 20-year-old Hamilton Wright – who has autism and severe anxiety issues – and dumbfounded his family.

Hamilton has been attending The SAND Project in Worthing, an educational organisation which works with young people to build confidence and skills in preparation for paid or voluntary work.

His place at the college has been funded by West Sussex County Council under an Education, Health and Care Plan – EHCP. But the council is now refusing further funding and has said that Hamilton should ‘move into employment.’

Hamilton Wright, who has autism and anxiety issues, has been told by West Sussex County Council that they will no longer fund a place for him at a special college and that he should leave and get a job.

Mum Lisa said: "Hamilton is a very kind, caring, vulnerable young man who has autism and also struggles with anxiety and sleep issues. He's absolutely lovely and is very happy at the college. He feels safe, valued, cared for, heard, understood and like they're supporting him to build his confidence to work at his own pace.

"The college adore Hamilton, they have nothing but positive things to say about him.They provided West Sussex County Council with a detailed proposal for how they would support Hamilton in his fourth year, however, the council have still decided to say he needs to be out at work and so are not agreeing to him staying for a fourth year and therefore, ceasing his EHCP. Hamilton is absolutely devastated by the decision.”

The family have now gained support from Horsham MP John Milne and Hamilton’s GP has written to the council supporting Hamilton’s need to stay at college. Meanwhile Hamilton himself has written two heartfelt letters explaining his views. He says: “Just because I am turning 21 at the end of this year doesn’t mean I can just suddenly get a job. I need to overcome many of my difficulties and anxieties before I can plan my future.”

Mum Lisa added: “The council has no evidence to show Hamilton is ready for work. In fact, he has only had one work visit with the college and that didn't go very well and resulted in him not attending college the following day. The college are now supporting him in a voluntary role at a smallholding and he's had a couple of sessions with a work coach in attendance.

“There is still so much to build upon and to cease his placement and EHCP would be highly detrimental and, in our opinion, reckless with significant consequences to his wellbeing and mental health."

West Sussex County Council has been approached for comment.