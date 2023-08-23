​Hastings Pride celebrations take place on Sunday August 27 with a packed programme of events and the usual colourful procession.

​The procession starts from the Stade Open Space in Hastings Old Town at 11am and makes its way along the seafront to the Oval, above White Rock for an afternoon and evening of lively entertainment.

Top of the bill this year is D-ream – one of the most influential acts of the 90’s, with their hit Things Can Only Get Better. D-ream comprises Alan Mackenzie (‘DJ, backing vocals, Head of Comedy and Magic’) and singer/songwriter Peter Cunnah.

There will also be plenty of local talent on show at the Oval, as well as a variety of food ranging from traditional sea-side food to Caribbean and Asian dishes.

There is a fair and market, with the Marsh Vintage Fairground offering rides and sideshows as well as number of stalls to browse, offering everything from vintage clothes to tarot readings.

There will also be a health and wellbeing area on the Oval, while a Youth Zone will be open from 12 noon – 5pm.

An Arts tent will be hosting burlesque performances from 6.30pm and a disco from 8pm.

Performers include Bhudda Triangle and there will be tributes to The Spice Girls, Kylie and Taylor Swift.

The Crypt, in Hastings town centre, is hosting a Pride after-party from 10pm – 3am, hosted by G Funk, with guest DJ Kel Thomas.

Organisers Natasha Scott and Anton Burton-Windsor said: “Our theme this year is things can only get better. Love creates communities, not hate, so lets join together under the rainbow umbrella.

Putting on a free Pride event of this magnitude is never easy and we would like to thank our sponsors and partners who are helping us to keep it free for the whole community to enjoy.

"If you want to help us keep the event free, then please donate to our collection buckets on the day and check out our Crowdfunder.”

Hastings Borough Council leader Paul Barnett said: “We are proud to support the Hastings Pride team and I would encourage everyone to get involved. Bring your friends and family, dress up and be part of a safe and happy Hastings Pride.”