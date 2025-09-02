Ghostly goings on at The True Crime Museum in Hastings

Set inside 3,000 square feet of seafront caves at White Rock, Hastings, the museum already has a strange, eerie atmosphere, but then add in all their real crime artefacts, which include many chilling stories attached to them, and this experience is bound to send cold shivers down your spine.

Assistant Curator Laura Green tells me that they've been hosting paranormal groups over the last 11 years, since the museum first opened. However, since Covid, interest in the subject has increased considerably. She puts this down to the popularity of paranormal TV shows that are now available to watch.

She said: "It's a massive market for people who want to come in and hire the museum and do their own investigations. Anyone can book a slot. It's quite diverse. We get groups of friends who come in, all with an interest in the paranormal. But we also get professional groups as well. They hire out the museum from us and then they sell tickets to members of the public. So it ranges between the two."

Bookings can be made seven days a week for an 8-hour slot, between 5:00pm and 1.00am, but there's also the option to spend the whole night there.

Asked about whether there's been any strange goings on since she's worked there, Laura added: "We'd only been open about a year, and there were a couple of nurses from the Conquest Hospital. They came in during the daytime, and they went into the death chamber. Suddenly, they came running out, and they said that the skull that we've got in the death chamber of Louie Lefebvre, who is a triple murderer, had spoken to them and asked if he could go home with them. They were really, really distressed.

"The only time I've ever felt afraid here was about a year ago. I had a paranormal team here, and I came to lock up at 1:00am after their event. They played me an EVP recording, and it was just my name, Laura, being repeated over and over again on this EVP recording. It was terrifying, and then they left. I had to lock up on my own. That's the only time I've felt a little bit of fear here."

Georgia Dibble, assistant there, said: "I took part in a paranormal group one night, and we had the spirit box out, and the ghost kept saying that it really likes feet. And I was laughing because no one knows that when I'm here by myself, I tend to take my shoes off a lot.

"Sometimes I get a feeling just outside the cinema room, like someone's right behind me. It doesn't tend to be horrible. It just tends to be like, you can feel a presence."

To find out more, you can visit the museum's website https://www.truecrimemuseum.co.uk/private-hire/ or email [email protected]. You can also send them a message via their Facebook page.

1 . The True Crime Museum in Hastings. The True Crime Museum in Hastings. L-R: Assistant Georgia Dibble and Assistant Curator Laura Green, pictured in the Death Chamber. Photo: Justin L

2 . The True Crime Museum in Hastings. The True Crime Museum in Hastings. Assistant Curator Laura Green, pictured with the real skull of Louie Lefebvre. Photo: Justin L

3 . The True Crime Museum in Hastings. The True Crime Museum in Hastings. L-R: Assistant Curator Laura Green and Museum Assistant Georgia Dibble with a noose used to execute Louis Constantine on September 1 1960, and Wasyl Gnypiuk on January 27 1961 at Lincoln Prison. Photo: Justin L