Giant fish sculpture raising awareness of plastic pollution arrives at Chichester Cathedral

(from left to right) Andrea Smith, Carbon Reduction Project Manager (Chichester District Council), Lissie Pollard (the Final Straw Foundation), Canon Precentor, The Reverend Dr Jack Dunn (Chichester Cathedral) and Councillor Penny Plant, Cabinet Member for Environment and Chichester Contract Services

This fish, nicknamed Nellie has been moved around the local area since 2019. It will be in the Cathedral grounds throughout October. It is made from scrap metal, including old trailer parts and metal warehouse clothing cages.

The idea is simple – the public fills Nellie up with their used plastic bottles and aluminium cans, illustrating just how many of these disposable items we use and the huge volume of waste we create.

Nellie is a visual way to bring home the message that we are filling our oceans and sea life with plastic.

It aims to highlight the huge volume of single-use plastic bottles still in use every day in the UK, estimated at 7.7 billion every year.

Every single day, it’s been estimated that around 16 million plastic bottles in the UK are not recycled, which means they will end up in landfills, incinerators or our natural environment.

The Cathedral’s Canon Precentor, The Reverend Dr Jack Dunn, said: “We are delighted to be working with the District Council, and the Final Straw Foundation, once again – this time hosting Nellie on the Cathedral Green this October. Her arrival marks the start of a season of the Cathedral celebrating our beautiful and diverse environment here in East and West Sussex. Further details of this, including a special event for families this Half Term, can be found on our website: chichestercathedral.org.uk”

Lissie Pollard, from the Final Straw Foundation, is pleased with Nellie’s impact.

She said: “We really hope the fish will be a talking point at the Cathedral, encouraging people to think about how many water or soft drinks bottles they buy and dispose of each year. It will hopefully inspire the local community to remember to always carry a reusable bottle, and to be more conscious about recycling effectively. Our primary goal is to reduce these items in the first place through the use of reusable items, so that we don’t need to recycle them at all.”

