Gifted Worthing surgeon to be remembered at new luxury care home on the site of his former home

A gifted Worthing surgeon will be remembered at the opening of a new luxury care home on the site of his former home.

Mr George Dickson was a consultant surgeon at Worthing Hospital and Southlands Hospital in Shoreham from 1972 to 2000.

His field was upper gastrointestinal (GI) cancer surgery and Worthing was an acknowledged 'island of excellence' in his time. Even in retirement, he campaigned to protect it.

In 2005, Mr Dickson fought plans to transfer surgery for upper GI cancers to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton. Although he had retired as the senior surgeon at Worthing by that time, Mr Dickson still saw the move as a great loss to the NHS.

He had been a clinical representative for many years and attended the cancer network meetings from their inception but maintained the Worthing surgeons did not sign up to the change, which would remove the specialist surgery from Worthing and 'throw away' ongoing clinical research.

Mr Dickson and his wife Mary lived at Skyring, a ten-bedroom detached house in Warren Road, Worthing. After suffering for some years with Parkinson’s disease, Mr Dickson died on January 27, 2019, aged 82.

Cinnamon Luxury Care has built its third Sussex care home, Merriman Grange, on the site of Skyring and the five-bedroom neighbouring property, and there will be a community open day on Saturday, March 1, from 10am to 4pm.

Jan​​​​ Marples, home admissions advisor, said: "One of the lovely stories of the day will involve the Dickson family, who used to live in Skyring on this site. Mr George Dickson was a well-known consultant surgeon at Worthing Hospital. His widow, Mary Dickson, is coming to the open day to officially name our café area Dickson’s Café. That will happen around 10.45am.

Merriman Grange, Worthing's new luxury care home, has been built on the site of Skyring and the five-bedroom neighbouring property

"We have a fabulous day in store where you can join a group tour of our stunning home and experience our facilities first hand."

Live entertainment includes Worthing Rock Choir at 11am, Worthing u3a Ukulele Group at 1.30pm and Andy's Angels Intergenerational Choir at 2.30pm.

Broadwater CE Primary School pupils will be overseeing the burying of a time capsule in the grounds at midday.

Jan said: "The year six children have written 'a letter to my future self' and we’ll be putting those in the time capsule. The school and parents will be here to join in the ceremony."

Life at Merriman Grange will be all about living in a vibrant community with great company

Numbers are limited. To secure a place on a guided tour telephone 07522525072 or email [email protected].

Life at Merriman Grange will be all about living in a vibrant community with great company. Facilities include a café, hair and beauty salon, and restaurant.