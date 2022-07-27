Gig on the Green is returning to Crawley Down

Gig on the Green, Crawley Down - Dave Hook

Spokeswoman Tracey Stone said: “This free-to-attend annual music event, taking place on the Crawley Down Village Green, promises to be a great day out for all.

"The event opens at 12.30pm with the first live performance starting at 1pm and runs till 10.30pm.

“The line-up includes range of local, regional and national acts including Terry (frontman from Euphoria), Dave Hook featuring Andy Stibbs, Coherent States, Lucy Alice, Mister Park, and Chasing Cars all leading up to the headline act Real Magic Queen Tribute who are on stage from 8.45pm.

“The day offers plenty in the way of refreshment with a fully equipped bar and plenty of food vendors. Pizza from The Real Pizza Company, Bratwurst on the BBW and Tips Tasty Thai will all be on site. There is also a bar offering a range of alcoholic and soft drinks.

“The event has been arranged by the Crawley Down Residents Association alongside a group of local volunteers.”

Chairman of the association Andrew Metcalfe, said: “This promises to be a great day out with live music for all tastes. Our aim is to make the event bigger and better than last year!

"It would not be possible to run this event without local businesses getting involved and we are very grateful to Amphibian Scaffolding, Portland Vets, Taylor Wimpey, CB Event Group, Cox Skips, & Worth Parish Council for their support.

“Any profit made on the day will be directed straight into other village events and next year’s CDRA Gig on the Green.

"Parking will be limited so we would encourage people to leave their cars at home and walk if possible.

"Crawley Down Residents Association is a non-political and non-sectarian unincorporated association.

“We operate in and around Crawley Down for the good of local the local community.”