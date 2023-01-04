Mrs Keegan will visit The Vatican tomorrow (Thursday, January 5) as a senior government representative, it is confirmed today.
The late head of the Catholic Church began his service in 2005 until his resignation in 2013. He died on the morning on December 31.
Pope Francis said in a statement on New Year’s eve: “At this moment, my though goes spontaneously to dear Pope emeritus Benedict XVI who left us this morning. We are moved as we recall him as such a noble person, so kind. And we feel such gratitude in our hearts: gratitude to God for having given him to the Church and to the world; gratitude to him for all the good he accomplished, and above all, for his witness of faith and prayer, especially in these last days of his recollected life.
“Only God knows the value and the power of his intercession, of the sacrifices he offered for the good of the Church.”