Tiger Inn at East Dean holds its first Gin and Beer Festival (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190916-110738008

Gin and beer festival at the Tiger Inn East Dean, in pictures

The Tiger Inn in East Dean held its first gin and beer festival over the weekend (September 13-14).

There was Morris dancing, sunshine, and plenty of clinking glasses at the fun-packed event. Photos by Jon Rigby.

Tiger Inn at East Dean holds its first Gin and Beer Festival - Chrissie and Barnie (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190916-110835008
Tiger Inn at East Dean holds its first Gin and Beer Festival - Chrissie and Barnie (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190916-110835008
Hilsea Portsmouth
johnston press resell
Buy a Photo
Tiger Inn at East Dean holds its first Gin and Beer Festival (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190916-110824008
Tiger Inn at East Dean holds its first Gin and Beer Festival (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190916-110824008
Hilsea Portsmouth
johnston press resell
Buy a Photo
Tiger Inn at East Dean holds its first Gin and Beer Festival (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190916-110813008
Tiger Inn at East Dean holds its first Gin and Beer Festival (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190916-110813008
Hilsea Portsmouth
johnston press resell
Buy a Photo
Tiger Inn at East Dean holds its first Gin and Beer Festival -Libby and Lucy Rabuszko (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190916-110639008
Tiger Inn at East Dean holds its first Gin and Beer Festival -Libby and Lucy Rabuszko (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190916-110639008
Hilsea Portsmouth
johnston press resell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3