Gina Miller urges Eastbourne residents to make their voices heard

Activist Gina Miller has called on Eastbourne residents to make their voices heard amid the rising cost of living and war in Ukraine.

The prominent activist, who successfully challenged the Government to make sure Parliament had a say on Brexit, had been visiting the area to speak to residents about their concerns.

Ms Miller – who went to school in Eastbourne – said, “We are talking to fishing, Chambers of Commerce, students and ordinary people who have got issues that they are worried about.

“One thing I have noticed right around the country is that there is a lot of worry.

“People are feeling quite demotivated and devalued so it is important that I go out and speak to them.”

Ms Miller said residents she has spoken to are concerned about the cost of living and how the war in Ukraine could impact the UK.

She said, “[There is] just a sense that nobody is looking after them.

“That is actually something that is coming across quite loud and clear, that people don’t think anyone is listening to them.”

The activist has called on residents to be vocal about the issues they are concerned about.

Ms Miller said, “I think we can’t just sit on the sidelines, and what I am trying to say - especially with Ukraine - is that it is up to people to actually make your voices heard and to become civic voices that make institutions and politicians listen.

“We have got to be the change, we have got to be the ones who actually speak up if we don’t think things are right.

“There is still the underlying anger about what happened with politicians during covid and ‘partygate’ and all those sorts of things.

“People don’t want things to be brushed under the carpet, and again it is important that we make sure that we learn something from all of these issues and we actually put better structures and accountability in place.”

Ms Miller spoke about how important it is for residents to express their concerns.

She said, “You could argue that the reason we are in the place we are, I could argue, is that we took it all a bit for granted.

“Things were really good for a long time, for decades actually, and we sort of forgot to be a little bit more involved and active. Not just in our communities but also more widely in politics and I think now at a community level, as a party, we absolutely want to build local communities, more devolution, more encouragement for local authorities to take control of what is happening with local policies, from bins to pensions to playgrounds, whatever it is.

“I think we have to see more devolution. Everything can’t be run from Westminster.”

Ms Miller touched on what Eastbourne Borough Council and East Sussex County Council could do.

She said, “I think both have got to take more responsibility about attracting inward investment and more infrastructure and also being more proactive.

“I would suggest there is more to do with attracting, twinning with towns and councils that are further north, but also abroad.

“There is an awful lot you can do.”

Ms Miller has also called for the high street and local attractions to be ‘revitalised’.

She said, “It is not just about the hotels, it is about the added values. So regenerating the theatres and some of the sporting centres and creating a place that people want to come to.”

The activist highlighted Eastbourne’s seafront.

She said, “I think Eastbourne has also benefited from the fact that you have had written into law the way that the seaside is kept, the flowers, it has always been a beautiful seafront.

“I would say it is one of the most beautiful seafronts actually in England to go to. So that is a great plus.

“You have also got the South Downs, you have got Seven Sisters, there is so much natural beauty here and of course there is the archeological interest here as well and it is making more of that.

“So there are lots of nature, nurture things that I think you could actually package and sell if you like for Eastbourne and the surrounding areas.”

The former Moira House student also spoke about returning to the town.

Ms Miller said, “For me it is particularly nice being back in Eastbourne having gone to school here and lived here for a while. Not much has changed.”

Ms Miller touched on her love of the area’s natural beauty.

She said, “I love the Downs so much and being in Eastbourne, it brings back so many lovely memories because I loved being at school here.

“I remember there was always this desire to want to make Eastbourne a bit more high-energy and vibrant. I think even back then, and I still think that is what is exciting about the news with the Eden Project and some of the other things.”

Councillor Stephen Holt, deputy leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said, “I was delighted to hear that Gina Miller, the leader of the True and Fair political party, spent time in our town recently.

“Unfortunately, Ms Miller isn’t very well informed about recent investments made into our theatres and conference facilities, along with the continued work done cross-party to improve our high street, including the £85 million transformation of The Beacon and the fantastic town centre pedestrianisation scheme.

“These investments and the continued funding the council has secured, most notably £19.8 million from the Levelling-Up fund, show that Eastbourne is a place that continues to attract major inward investment.”