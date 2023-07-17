Actor, podcaster, author and winner of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here, Giovanna Fletcher was in Worthing last week.

The TV and stage star posted to her Instagram page about how she visited our town to meet up with the cast of Peter James’ Wish You Were Dead on Thursday night. The popular play was showing at the Connaught Theatre all last week.

Giovanna, who is married to McFly star Tom Fletcher, previously starred in the show when the tour launched earlier this year, making a stop-off in Brighton.

The following day, on Friday last week, Giovanna posted to her Instagram stories about how she had visited Malt Café, in Montague Street, Worthing. In her post, which featured a picture of the café, she said: “Visited @maltcafe today in Worthing and it was a wonderful little find.”

Giovanna Fletcher and her husband Tom Fletcher. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Simon Feurstein, from Malt, said of her visit: “We are thrilled the amazing and totally inspirational Giovanna Fletcher found us, so glad she enjoyed her visit to Malt Café and very much look forward to seeing her again sometime soon.”

In her post about meeting the Wish You Were Dead cast, Giovanna said she met them for dinner in Worthing on Thursday evening. Her post featured a picture of the whole cast, seemingly dining in Giuseppes in Warwick Lane, Worthing.

Katie McGlynn played the role of Cleo Morey in Wish You Were Dead in Worthing. The role was played by Giovanna earlier in the tour’s run.

Katie said ahead of the Worthing dates: “I can’t think of a better way to make my stage play debut than with this brilliant and thrilling Peter James masterpiece and am so excited to be performing alongside such an incredibly talented cast.

Giovanna Fletcher recommends Malt café in Worthing on an Instagram post. Picture: Instagram/Giovanna Fletcher