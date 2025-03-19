Girl, 13, disappears from West Sussex village; dial 999 if you see her

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 19th Mar 2025, 07:20 BST
Updated 19th Mar 2025, 08:02 BST
A teenage girl has been reported missing from a village in Mid Sussex.

Sussex Police said officers are ‘urgently seeking’ to locate Beau, who is missing from Crawley Down.

The 13-year-old was last seen in the area shortly after midnight this morning (March 19),” a police appeal on social media read.

"She has links to Crawley and Reigate.

"Beau is 5ft 2in with shoulder length blonde hair, often worn in a bun. She was last seen wearing a black Zavetti Canada jacket with a fur-trimmed hood, grey tracksuit bottoms, beige Ugg boots and carried a black backpack.

"Officers are concerned for her welfare.”

Anyone who sees Beau – or knows her whereabouts – is urged to call 999, and quote serial number 100 of 19/03.

