A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing in West Sussex.

The teenager, named only as Tahlia, was last seen in her hometown of Southwick on Friday (November 11), according Adur and Worthing Police.

In a social media statement on Wednesday (November 16), a police spokesperson said: “Tahlia is white, of slim build and she has long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a grey Superdry t-shirt, a black Superdry coat, black jeans and white and grey Nike Jordan trainers.

“If you see Tahlia, or have any relevant information as to her whereabouts, contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1123 of 11/11.”

The teenager, named only as Tahlia, was last seen in her hometown of Southwick on Friday (November 11), according Adur and Worthing Police.