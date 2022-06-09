Girl. 16, who died on Horsham rail line suffered 'missed opportunity' for help with her mental health

A 16-year-old girl who tragically died on the railway near Horsham had suffered a ‘missed opportunity’ for help with her mental health.

By Sarah Page
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 3:18 pm

That was the conclusion of a coroner today following an inquest into the death of Marcella Walton, from Barns Green.

Sixteen-year-old Marcella, a student, died at a railway level crossing in Horsham on May 1 2021.

Senior coroner Penelope Schofield, in a record of the inquest, said that Marcella had at that time “been suffering from her mental health due to complex emotional issues.

"She was, following an attendance at A&E on 23rd March 2021, a child in crisis, who was awaiting a formal mental health assessment.

"Following a deterioration in Marcella's mental health, concern was raised by her school about the delay in the assessment.

"There was, at this point, a missed opportunity to bring the assessment forward and therefore provide additional care and treatment.”

She recorded a verdict of suicide.

