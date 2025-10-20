Girl Guides in sleepover at Horsham Museum

Members of the 2nd Broadbridge Heath Guides started the evening at 7pm on Saturday October 4 exploring the museum and dressing up as characters from history and following trails to find out more about the history of the district.

Some of the Guides were inspired to make a trail for the museum’s curator Nikki Caxton for her to find museum objects within the collections that the guides were drawn to.

After a cosy bedtime hot chocolate, the Guides slept in one of the museum’s galleries surrounded by artefacts.

Guide leader Sharon Newman said: “The Guides were so excited to have an overnight adventure within our local community at Horsham Museum.

“They loved exploring the museum on their terms, dipping in and out of the history of Horsham, reading and learning about the parts that interested them, whilst having a fabulous time with friends.

“By the end of our stay the Guides could ‘wow’ their leaders with local historical facts. One Guide was a little disappointed that we only stayed for one night.”

Nikki Caxton added: “It was such a privilege to welcome the Guides. Many people still see museums as academic settings which must be experienced quietly. It was wonderful to see the Guides exploring the museum with a sense of joy and play – exactly how we want people to feel when they visit.”

Horsham District Council cabinet member for wellbeing, leisure and culture David Skipp added: “What a fantastic experience – hosting a sleepover at our very own museum! It’s always a pleasure to engage with young people and help them connect with our local history and heritage in meaningful ways. I’m delighted they had such a memorable and enriching experience.”

1 . Museum sleepover Members of the 2nd Broadbridge Heath Guides had a sleepover at Horsham Museum and Art Gallery Photo: Contributed