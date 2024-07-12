Girlguiding Burgess Hill division’s Variety Show: Guiding Stars 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Sunday 7th July almost 300 girls and volunteers from Girlguiding Burgess Hill division joined together to perform a variety show at Burgess Hill Academy to VIPs, parents, friends and supporters.

The show was entitled Guiding Stars and all the performers certainly shone brightly.

The performers were from every Girlguiding section: Rainbows (4-7 years), Brownies (7-10yrs), Guides (10-14yrs) and Rangers (14-18yrs), they were supported by their volunteer adult leaders both on and backstage, together with other volunteers from Burgess Hill Academy & Ariel Drama Academy. The girls had been rehearsing for several months to ensure they gave a polished performance

The show was a mixture of song, dance, playlets, comedy and guiding traditions, performed by groups and solos. Many of the acts were written by the girls themselves.

Opening of the show

Each participant received a special badge which was designed by Katie Allen, a Ranger and Rainbow leader who had won the division ‘design a badge’ competition earlier in the year.

The division was delighted to welcome a number of VIPs and sponsors of the show.

Wendy Colson, County Commissioner said

‘It was a real pleasure to be a VIP, along with Philippa the High Sheriff, Tracy Foster, Sally Kettle: Chief Guide and Deputy and Amanda Teasel: Region Chief and our Honorary County President: Judy, along with other dignitaries at the most incredible variety show put on by Burgess Hill division this afternoon. Helen Lewis leading the committee and the rest of her committee worked so hard to put this on and demonstrating girls can do anything! Well done to all the girls and volunteers who made this happen’.

Brownies show old uniforms from previous years

The Chief Guide congratulated everyone at the end of the performance and said

‘Such opportunities only happen because of the dedication of so many volunteers who give the girls the chance to thrive, grow and help all girls know they can do anything’.

Other comments from leaders, the audience and parents were

· Such strong singing from the entire cast, they were so full of passion, energy and joy

· Oh, my goodness, the girls were SO good! Our volunteers did an incredible job of entertaining them all day, it was such a long day for our littlest girls and they were a credit to themselves. Well done everyone!

· Both my husband and I thoroughly enjoyed the event. What a great team building and confidence building exercise.

· Thanks for organising it, the girls (Rainbows) only stopped singing the songs when it was time for bed!

· My daughter had the best time and couldn’t stop talking about it

· Absolutely fabulous day on Sunday. We are so proud of all our girls

· It was so lovely watching the sections work together during the show - backstage and onstage - teamwork makes the dream work!

· I thought it was a wonderful event. It was inspiring to see how much the girls enjoy being part of the guiding movement and how much you all do for them.

Guides performing 'synchronised' swimming

Helen Lewis who led the committee who had worked together organising the show over the last two years commented

‘I can honestly say that Sunday was one of the most uplifting and amazing days of my life! Our girls’ stars shone bright on stage at the Guiding Stars 2024 variety show. They worked beautifully as a team, grew in confidence by the minute, were super talented and did themselves proud. To say that I’m proud of them doesn’t come close to how I feel’.

