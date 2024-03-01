Girlguiding Sussex Central celebrates World Thinking Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The date of 22nd February was chosen in 1926 as it was the joint birthday of Lord Baden-Powell, founder of the scout and guide movement, and his wife Olave, who served as World Chief Guide.

It is celebrated by ten million Girl Guides and Girl Scouts worldwide who are in 152 countries and on that day they think of each other and celebrate their sisters all around the world. Together they form the largest voluntary movement dedicated to empowering girls and young women in the world.

At the event there were girls from every section: Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers together with their leaders and other volunteers.

Rainbows & Brownies enjoying the Dance workshop

The theme of the event was Africa (a region which has over 1.3 million members) and there were a range of activities suited to all ages. Each girl made a sunset lantern for the closing ceremony, participated in African themed dancing and were treated to an African storyteller.

At the end of the afternoon, everyone gathered together to renew their Promise and as the lights lowered & the lanterns shone, sang the traditional guide song ‘ This Little Guiding Light Of Mine’

Wendy Colson, county commissioner remarked: “It was very special to have so many of the county celebrating together, there was such a lovely atmosphere with lots of laughter and big smiles. The sunset lanterns at the end looked spectacular. I’m really pleased that all participates will receive a special commemorative badge. My thanks go to all the volunteers who arranged the day & those who accompanied their girls to the event.”

Girlguiding Central geographically covers Mid Sussex, Crawley and Horsham areas.

Guides with Story Teller

Girlguiding is the UK’s largest youth organisation dedicated completely to girls

We’re over 300,000 girls from 4 to 18 who come together to laugh, learn, explore and have adventures. We’re over 70,000 volunteers, and 25,000 local groups having fun and exploring activities week in, week out .

If you or someone you know, wants to give time to your community and would love to empower girls, build your own confidence and make new friends, then Girlguiding actively welcomes people like you. We’re an organisation that is easily accessible, rewarding and enjoyable!

Brownies with Story Teller