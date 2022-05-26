A brand-new Globalls glow in the dark Jurassic mini golf course will open tomorrow (Saturday, May 28).

Six years after Globalls opened its doors at Brighton Marina, it has had a major glow-up and has taken over the former Jimmy’s world restaurant site just a few doors up from its original venue.

The new Globalls includes a new Jurassic mini golf course, which is three times the size of the original attraction and will open tomorrow (Saturday, May 28).

The Globalls new Jurassic mini golf course at its new venue

There is also an aquatic under the sea themed course, which includes a slide and ball pit and 10 interactive fairground themed challenges to play against each other.

For the adults, there’s also a new UV cocktail bar.

Globalls is an independent business owned by husband-and-wife team Patrick and Julie who imagined, designed, and constructed every aspect of Globalls.

They said: “Six years from opening the doors of our very first Jurassic indoor mini golf, we are so excited to be opening the long awaited new Jurassic course in our fantastic new venue.”