Glorious day launches Petworth's first Spring Festival
Kids were introduced to colourful large-scale wildlife sculptures of slugs, frogs, birds and butterflies, on an adventure activity trail through acres of Pleasure Garden. Each activity point had spring-themed games and challenges including daffodil hoopla target and butterfly noughts and crosses.
Visitors were also treated to incredible displays of daffodils. The mild winter and wet spring have provided the perfect conditions for daffodils to thrive. But these conditions, exacerbated by climate change, have seen the spring season shoot forward. Bright yellow narcissus February Gold was out in January for instance – about two weeks earlier than usual.
To ensure there would be show-stopping displays for visitors during the three week Spring Festival, the Petworth gardens team adapted their planting scheme last autumn, to include thousands more late flowering cultivars. Together with the 50,000 or so already growing, this has produced spectacular displays well into spring. There are over 40 known varieties of daffodil at Petworth House and Park, but many unidentified ones too, which the gardens team are hoping to register during the Festival.
There are family drop-in craft sessions from April 3 to 10 where kids can design a mini spring wreath or a cherry blossom card or bookmark to take home. Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/sussex/petworth/spring-festival-at-petworth