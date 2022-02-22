Glowing report for Bognor Regis care agency after first-ever inspection

All Care Limited, a care agency in North Bersted providing personalised domiciliary care to 24 people, was rated 'good' in a following its first-ever CQC inspection in December.

The report, which was published last Thursday (February 17), evaluated the agency across several different categories: safety, effectiveness, quality of care, responsiveness, and quality of leadership, all of which were found to be 'good.'

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report tells how patients felt staff provided safe and effective care, using well-established systems to monitor accidents and incidents. Staff had also received appropriate training in, and had access to, personal protective equipment (PPE).

The care agency was rated 'good' according to the latest report

One relative of a person receiving care told inspectors: "All of the carers who come really understand how to treat people well, they're always interested in our wellbeing and they do check if we feel safe and secure."

The quality of care provided was also high, the report said, describing how staff sought patient's choices about care, support and staying safe, making note of when clients did not want a task to be completed. Inspectors also made note of how care staff were flexible, getting to know a patient's preferences, likes and dislikes.

"Care staff and managers took time to get to know people," the report said. "People and relatives told us care staff were sensitive to their wishes and spent time getting to know their preferences for support. People valued having regular carers organised when possible."