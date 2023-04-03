Glyne Gap Faculty Prom

Glyne Gap Faculty students enjoyed an evening at their prom on Friday March 17.

Students joining in with the band

Glyne Gap is a special needs school in Bexhill, supporting pupils and students from the age of 2 ½ to 19 years who have severe learning difficulties and complex needs.

During their time at the school, part of the student’s learning is centred around basic life skills which culminates in them attending their school prom when they reach the further education department from the age of 16.

For many, this is the first, and maybe only, opportunity to access such an event without their family being in attendance. In the lead up to the event, student’s learning is focused on - personal care, what to wear for an occasion and how to order a drink, to name a few, but most of all, how to have fun!

Cars kindly provided by Bexhill 100 members Jeff and Paul

Students arrived looking stunning in their prom outfits, posing for photographs by a beautiful red E-Type Jaguar and black Sierra Cosworth at the entrance of Herstmonceux Castle, before entering into the Elizabethan Room for a party night to remember, starting with a soloist singing popular songs, rocking to local band Fly By Night, and dancing until the end of the evening with Bexhill United’s resident DJ.

Glyne Gap Faculty would like to thank Carlos Goncalves at Herstmonceux Castle, Jeff & Paul from the Bexhill 100 Motoring Club, Natalie Roberts from NR Performing Arts, Hannah Cruse for capturing the evening with her camera, all the members of the band Fly By Night and Bexhill United for loaning their DJ Graham Cox.