GMB Union calls for 'urgent' public inquiry into 'mismanagement' of water industry

A major UK trade union has called for an ‘urgent’ public inquiry into what they have called ‘the gross mismanagement’ of the water industry.

The GMB Union, which has more than 560,000 members across all major UK industries, called for an inquiry into sewage dumping and the supposed ‘mismanagement’ of the water industry at their annual congress in Brighton last Wednesday (June 7).

As part of the motion, union members questioned the investment in and governance of the water industry across the UK, with water companies like Southern Water coming under fire for releasing sewage into coastal waters over recent years.

The union claims that leading officials, as well as the thousands of members employed in the water industry, are concerned for its future. As a result, they say they are campaigning to end sewage dumping throughout the UK, and to make sure that revenue from fines is properly reinvested in infrastructure projects designed to improve water and waste management.

GMB congress delegate Cliff Rooney said: “We need the Government to look at the wider picture for clean, safe water. This is not just about sewage pollution it is also about our waterways, coastlines and water systems dying.

“Along with massive investment, for real change to happen the regulators and government must work together in partnership with the industry. No more apologies, just real action for improvement.

“Thousands of GMB members who work in this industry are passionate about the survival of their industry and are willing to be the eyes and ears of the regulators.

“We need an urgent public inquiry now.”

Water UK, a membership body representing the UK water industry, said big plans are underfoot to deliver the ‘real action’ unionists and campaigners have been arguing for. A spokesperson for the group said: “We agree that urgent action is needed to tackle the harm caused by storm overflows. Water and Sewerage companies recently announced a plan to invest £10billion in the biggest modernisation of sewers since the Victorian era.”

Part of that multi-billion pound investment will be the creation of a new Environmental Hub, which is set to launch next year and should give customers all over the country real-time information on overflows in a bid to increase transparency and accountability across the industry. Alongside this, companies will also support up to 100 communities to create new protected waters for swimming and recreation, the water company has said.

The new system will also see water companies across the UK install new pools to contain surges of rainwater which might otherwise overwhelm the system, increase the capacity of sewage treatment works, better treat overflow spills so that they have less impact on bodies of water when released, and enlarge sewer system pipes to safely carry more flow during peak times. . We have listened and have an unprecedented plan to start to put it right. This problem cannot be fixed overnight, but we are determined to do everything we can to transform our rivers and seas in the way we all want to see.”