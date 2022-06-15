GMB union welcomes removal of job cuts threat to South East Coast Ambulance Service staff

The GMB union is the union for NHS frontline clinicians including paramedics and control room ambulance staff.

It said the original proposal to move from the current fleet of vehicles to a van-based conversion fleet led to an issue where the newly-converted vans would have a problem with the seats and the seat belts for the driver and passenger.

The proposal was presented to the unions by Secamb on June 10.

Secamb’s risk assessment found the configuration of the seat and the seat belt do not provide adequate protection for certain staff as they are not suitable for a certain body type, the GMB said.

In Secamb's words, 10 per cent of staff could either be too small or too tall to be adequately protected in the proposed newly-converted vans, the union said.

The GMB added despite there being an option to maintain a mix of current and new vehicles and thereby protecting jobs, Secamb originally decided to pursue a process of changing its whole fleet to a van-based conversion fleet which could have led to 10 per cent of staff having to leave an already understaffed and overstretched service.

Charles Harrity, GMB senior organiser, said: "Frontline ambulance clinicians and paramedics are highly trained and qualified professionals.

"The investment in the training and development of 10 per cent of staff could have been thrown away due to their body shape. There has never been a minimum or maximum height requirement to work in the ambulance service.

“Furthermore, Secamb did not consider how their proposals would have affected future recruitment policy nor the impact that such a change would have on their stated policy on promoting inclusivity and diversity in the workforce.

"The proposal also had the distinct possibility that long-term experienced staff could have been forced out of the service for the bizarre reason that they are either too small or too tall.