Gogglebox stars speak out about their new Sussex hair salon

Gogglebox stars Stephen and Daniel Lustig-Webb have spoken out about their new hair salon which opened in Sussex yesterday (Tuesday)

The reality TV pair are professional hairdressers and have now officially launched ‘Lustig & Webb Salon de Coiffure’ in Mill Lane, Storrington.

The couple already co-own and run a hair salon in Hurstpierpoint.

In a message to customers, Stephen said: “We look forward to welcoming you. Come in for a glass of wine.” And Daniel added: “… or a coffee and a good haircut.”

The married couple are among the favourite characters on the Channel 4 TV show Gogglebox in which they star with their three poodles entertaining the nation.

But hairdressing is their day job. Both have been hairdressers for more than 20 years.

The couple have also appointed a team to help them run the new Storrington salon. “We only let the best people get their hands on your hair,” they say.

1 . Gogglebox telly stars Gogglebox telly stars Stephen and Daniel Lustig-Webb have opened a new hair salon at Mill Parade, Mill Lane, Storrington. Pic S Robards SR2306202 Photo: S Robards

2 . Gogglebox telly stars Inside the new hair salon in Mill Lane, Storrington, which is being run by Gogglebox stars Stephen and Daniel Lustig-Webb. Pic S Robards SR2306202 Photo: S Robards

3 . Gogglebox telly stars Gogglebox couple Stephen and Daniel Lustig & Webb inside their new hair salon in Mill Parade, Mill Lane, Storrington. Pic S Robards SR2306202 Photo: S Robards

4 . Gogglebox telly stars The decor is bright and modern inside the new hair salon in Mill Lane, Storrington, being run by Gogglebox couple Stephen and Daniel Lustig-Webb. Pic S Robards SR2306202 Photo: S Robards