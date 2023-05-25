A school in East Sussex has said going to the prom is ‘not an automatic right’ for students.

It was responding to criticism after a parent accused the school of ‘picking and choosing’ which students could go to its prom.

The parent, who wished not to be named, said Bexhill Academy had divided students into two groups, meaning some students were able to buy tickets before others could.

A spokesperson for Bexhill Academy said: “We understand that the prom is a significant and important milestone for many of our students, and we do all that we can to ensure that it is a memorable event."Going to the prom, however, is not an automatic right. Just like many schools across the country, our students earn the privilege to get a ticket based on a number of factors as they approach their GCSEs.

"That is why, at the start of March, every student’s behaviour record is temporarily wiped clean and the criteria needed to secure a ticket made clear to them. Students who attend well and make good behaviour choices are able to purchase tickets. Those who have a low attendance rate and face sanctions such as detentions and suspensions during this time find going to the prom more challenging."

A letter sent to parents from Farouk Tumi, vice-principal of Bexhill Academy, said: “Your child has earned the chance to purchase a ticket to this occasion as a ‘second priority’. Although they have met some of the initial criteria that was set out for Prom, some of the criteria has not been fully met, hence they have been given a ‘Second Priority’ option.”

The parent said the policy had caused ‘uproar’ among parents.

She said: “Students in Category One get ‘first dibs’ on buying tickets and then if there are any left those students in Category 2 have a chance to purchase from what tickets are left. Unfortunately, not everyone will be lucky enough.

"Surely this is unfair and all students should be allowed to go to be together one last time to make memories. Why are students being singled out due to their behaviour, or not having good attendance, some due to mental health issues, learning issues, even family troubles? Bexhill Academy’s outdated way on this is ridiculous.”

The school’s spokesperson stressed that a student’s mental health or medical conditions were ‘all carefully considered as part of this process’