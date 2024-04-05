Kali Filsell was on her way to work on Wednesday (April 3) when one of her tyres was ‘completely destroyed’ by a pothole in Victoria Drive.

That evening, she returned to the road – in Old Town – armed with a tape measure.

She said: “One measured around 11cm deep and the other is at 24cm deep. The width of one was over 70cm!

“While I was waiting for gaps in the traffic to go and measure, I saw a few cars end up in the holes.

"One of them particularly was unlucky, I heard a crunch and hiss of tyres and saw the driver pull up further down the road, get out and check his tyres. He then drove off but I’m positive he gained a puncture as I heard the air come out of the tyre."

Potholes in Sussex have been a growing issue for years now, causing accidents and being a general nuisance to motorists.

With our new campaign ‘Gone to Pot’, Sussex World is calling for immediate action from those responsible for our roads.

A new report from The Asphalt Industry Alliance (AIA) said councils were expected to fix two million potholes in the current financial year – that is 43 per cent higher than the previous year and confirms repairs are at an eight-year high.

Sussex World is awaiting a comment from East Sussex Highways regarding the potholes in Victoria Drive.

A spokesperson previously said: "We prioritise repairs to ensure that the potholes presenting the greatest risk are repaired as quickly as possible.

“To repair every pothole on the network regardless of whether it meets our intervention levels would cost about four times the amount currently spent, and would place an even greater burden on council tax payers.

“The majority of our investment in the county’s road network focusses on preventative maintenance such as patching and resurfacing to stop potholes appearing in the first place and we do this by looking at road condition and priorities against the available budget.

“Our highways stewards carry out regular checks on road across the county, but with more than 2,000 miles of carriageway to monitor, we would urge the public to report any defects directly to us at www.eastsussexhighways.com.”

