Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to nine Mid Sussex establishments

By Clara Margotin, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 14:19 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Carlo Lounge at Unit 13, Queens Walk, East Grinstead; rated on January 21

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The latest food hygiene ratingsplaceholder image
The latest food hygiene ratings

• Rated 5: Village Pizza Kitchen at 155 High Street, Hurstpierpoint, Hassocks; rated on January 17

• Rated 5: Play Town at Places For People, The Kings Centre, Moat Road, East Grinstead; rated on January 11

• Rated 5: The Kings Centre at Places For People, The Kings Centre, Moat Road, East Grinstead; rated on January 11

• Rated 5: Boondocks Kitchen at Haywards Heath Rugby Football Club, New Clubhouse And Sports Pavilion, Whitemans Green Playing Fields, Whitemans Green; rated on January 10

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Harry's Kitchen at Railway Tavern, Station Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex; rated on January 21

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Asda Express Greggs Copthorne at Asda Express, Copthorne Service Station, Copthorne Common, Copthorne; rated on January 22

• Rated 5: Asda Express Subway Copthorne at Asda Express, Copthorne Service Station, Copthorne Common, Copthorne; rated on January 22

• Rated 5: Naasta at 226 London Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex; rated on January 9

Related topics:Mid SussexFood Standards AgencyService stationRestaurantsEast GrinsteadWest SussexPubs
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice