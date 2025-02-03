Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to nine Mid Sussex establishments
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Carlo Lounge at Unit 13, Queens Walk, East Grinstead; rated on January 21
• Rated 5: Village Pizza Kitchen at 155 High Street, Hurstpierpoint, Hassocks; rated on January 17
• Rated 5: Play Town at Places For People, The Kings Centre, Moat Road, East Grinstead; rated on January 11
• Rated 5: The Kings Centre at Places For People, The Kings Centre, Moat Road, East Grinstead; rated on January 11
• Rated 5: Boondocks Kitchen at Haywards Heath Rugby Football Club, New Clubhouse And Sports Pavilion, Whitemans Green Playing Fields, Whitemans Green; rated on January 10
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Harry's Kitchen at Railway Tavern, Station Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex; rated on January 21
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Asda Express Greggs Copthorne at Asda Express, Copthorne Service Station, Copthorne Common, Copthorne; rated on January 22
• Rated 5: Asda Express Subway Copthorne at Asda Express, Copthorne Service Station, Copthorne Common, Copthorne; rated on January 22
• Rated 5: Naasta at 226 London Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex; rated on January 9