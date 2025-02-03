Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to nine Mid Sussex establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Carlo Lounge at Unit 13, Queens Walk, East Grinstead; rated on January 21

• Rated 5: Village Pizza Kitchen at 155 High Street, Hurstpierpoint, Hassocks; rated on January 17

• Rated 5: Play Town at Places For People, The Kings Centre, Moat Road, East Grinstead; rated on January 11

• Rated 5: The Kings Centre at Places For People, The Kings Centre, Moat Road, East Grinstead; rated on January 11

• Rated 5: Boondocks Kitchen at Haywards Heath Rugby Football Club, New Clubhouse And Sports Pavilion, Whitemans Green Playing Fields, Whitemans Green; rated on January 10

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Harry's Kitchen at Railway Tavern, Station Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex; rated on January 21

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Asda Express Greggs Copthorne at Asda Express, Copthorne Service Station, Copthorne Common, Copthorne; rated on January 22

• Rated 5: Asda Express Subway Copthorne at Asda Express, Copthorne Service Station, Copthorne Common, Copthorne; rated on January 22

• Rated 5: Naasta at 226 London Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex; rated on January 9