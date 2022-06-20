The inspector visited ABC Hook Lane Nursery on March 17 and gave good ratings in all five categories.

"We were very pleased to get good in every area for our ABC Hook Lane setting," said Jan Turney, manager.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The inspection report said the children arrive happily at the nursery.

Children and staff at ABC Hook Lane Nursery in Bognor Regis

"Staff have high expectations for children," it said.

"Children behave well and they understand the rules and boundaries.

"They learn to take turns with one another with adult support."

They said children begin to learn to be independent there, such as spreading their own butter and jam onto their crackers and learning how to brush their teeth well.

"Children learn about the local community. For example, they visit their local library and then replicate the system for their own lending library at the nursery," inspectors said.

The manager was praised for a curriculum 'heavily focused on developing children's personal, social and emotional skills as well as their language skills', the support given to children with special educational needs, ensuring staff well being was a priority and knowing the families well.

"Parents are very complimentary about the support and communication they receive from staff,” the report said.

It continued: “Staff help children develop their language skills. They listen attentively to children's thoughts and ideas and provide children with time to respond to

questions.”