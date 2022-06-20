Good year for the roses at East Preston and Kingston show

This was the society’s first rose show since 2019 and beautiful roses were displayed, along with sweet peas, delphiniums, vases of mixed flowers, pot grown fuchsias, orchids, cacti and succulents. Produce classes included seasonal vegetables and fruit, while novelty classes featured miniature gardens and animals modelled from fruit and vegetables. The show included a competition for the most fragrant rose, judged by public vote.

Colin Crane won four trophies, the Helen Cryer Memorial Bowl for most points in show, Challenge Cup for best delphinium and the Peter Butterfill Cup and Lorna Springett Cup for sweet peas. Graham Tooley won the Lilian Hoskins Bowl for mixed roses, Jennifer Wallace won the Norman Brown Trophy for best David Austin-type rose, Keith Hunter won the Pryor Cup for best rose, Diana Buckley won the Renée Lawrence Cup for roses and Peter Jenkins won the British Fuchsia Society Blue Rosette for best fuchsia.Other first prize winners were David Stubbings, Carol Longman, Terry Longman, Celia Buckley, Pam Walton, Sarah Hill, Helen Smith, Harriet Goss and Primrose Buckley.

If you are interested in competing in the society’s summer flower show, contact show secretary Mrs Primrose Buckley on 01903 782191.

1. East Preston and Kingston Horticultural Society rose show First prize winner in the mixed roses Photo: Celia Buckley Photo Sales

2. East Preston and Kingston Horticultural Society rose show Peter Jenkins with his British Fuchsia Society rosette Photo: Celia Buckley Photo Sales

3. East Preston and Kingston Horticultural Society rose show Graham Tooley, winner of the Lilian Hoskins Bowl for mixed roses Photo: Celia Buckley Photo Sales

4. East Preston and Kingston Horticultural Society rose show First prize winner in the red roses Photo: Celia Buckley Photo Sales