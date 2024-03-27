Goodbye diabetes - the perfect tune after singer from Crawley loses three stone

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seeing a holiday photo in the Algarve of herself with her best friend and sister enjoying cocktails, was the realisation Jo needed to do something about her weight. Jo says: "That holiday was the catalyst; and the beginning of my healthier approach to lifestyle. I joined Slimming World Online in 2011, weighing in at 14st 3lbs, which for my 4ft 11 ½ height was not a good place to be. I quickly lost my first stone and was feeling good, this was something that would work for me."

Jo was made redundant in 2011 and began working from home, which she didn’t find easy. Jo found herself gaining weight. Jo says: "I’d always been fairly active; especially enjoying line dancing until a knee injury prevented me from doing that. I have my garden which I love working in and to build my knee strength back up I began walking most days. However, I’d still slipped back into old habits with regard to my eating and was snacking between meals on naughty nibbles."

In October 2014, Jo was diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes and prescribed Metformin to regulate her blood sugar levels. Jo says: "I tried to get back on board with all I had learned from Slimming World online but after a year of doing this I decided that I needed the support of a group so, I plucked up the courage and joined Debbie’s Copthorne group on a Tuesday evening. Since then I haven’t looked back, enjoying the journey at my own pace, some might call it a scenic route, but I’m delighted with the results so far."

Jo says: "Slow and steady has been good for me, so good in fact that on February 22nd, following my annual blood tests and diabetes review my GP called me with the results and told me that I had reversed my diabetes and no longer required medication; in fact, my blood glucose levels were that of someone with no diabetes! Absolutely thrilled!"

Slimming World have recently announced a new three-year partnership with Diabetes UK.

It is estimated that there are 5 million people living with diabetes in the UK today – and around 13.6 million who have an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Evidence shows the dramatic life changing difference that losing weight can have...

1. Slimming World helps members with diabetes lose weight.

2. Losing weight with Slimming World helps members living with type 2 diabetes:

improve their blood glucose management

reduce or no longer need medication

and in some cases put the condition into remission

It works for people with type 1 diabetes too. Many members report improved blood glucose levels and reductions in their medication.

3. Members living with diabetes say they find it easy to build their dietary advice into Food Optimising.

Jo says: "Slimming World has instilled in me the way to make healthy choices and still enjoy the food I have always loved. Making simple swaps like cooking oils to low calorie spray oil, removing the crispy chicken skin on my much loved roast and making a careful note of the treats I allow myself and feeling more in control of my choices.

"Even now I’m still learning and enjoying new recipes on the brilliant resources such as the app and Slimming World recipe books, which are all available at group. I can now easily adapt my favourite meals to be Slimming World friendly, losing weight and not feeling like I’m missing out. My curries have been a firm favourite at our group taster nights as the dish goes home empty!"

Jo says: "During this journey I have gained confidence in many ways and In March 2023 I retired from my full-time job at a residential care home where I had been working as a receptionist for almost ten years to pursue my love of singing. I now sing, entertaining residents and visitors alike at care homes and dementia groups a couple of times each week and am so privileged to be able to do this. The pandemic threw us all a curve ball; working at the care home then was one of the most challenging times of my working life, as it was for so many, but during that time I weighed in regularly at home and would send Debbie my results.

"My family and friends continue to be very supportive. I have two wonderful grandchildren, Bonnie who is almost 4 and Wilson who will be 2 this year. I adore them both and now 3 stone lighter I’m glad I have the stamina to keep up with them (although I do sleep well those nights!). I still enjoy walking, meeting friends and enjoying the National Trust gardens we have close by.

"My own garden (my happy place) is very special to me and keeps me busy and I start each day working out with a YouTube exercise (for ladies over 50), which suits me very well."

"Where would I be if I hadn’t invited Slimming World into my life? Who knows... But I am feeling good about my life and what the future holds and will continue chipping away at those stubborn pounds until I reach my goal!

“Thank you, Debbie; thank you Slimming World and thank you to my fellow group members; you are the best!”

If you would like to find out about joining visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk to find your nearest group.