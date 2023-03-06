Goodwood is one of the most pictured racecourses in the UK, new research has revealed.

Big race events such as the Cheltenham Festival and the Grand National are just around the corner, and with UK searches1 for ‘suits to wear to the races’ increasing by 250 per cent over the last 12 months, new research by Suit Direct2 reveals the most Instagrammed racecourses.

Goodwood racecourse ranked eighth in the list with 15,682 Instagram posts.

The top ten pictured racecourses are as follows:

Goodwood is one of the most pictured racecourses in the UK, new research has revealed. Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Cheltenham in Gloucestershire comes in first where #cheltenhamraces was used in 83,428 pictures on Instagram.

York in North Yorkshire was second where #yorkraces was used in 65,589 pictures.

Chester in Cheshire came third where #chesterraces was used in 63,856 pictures.

Ascot in Berkshire was fourth where #ascotraces was used in 45,799 pictures on Instagram.

Newmarket in Suffolk came fifth where #newmarketraces was used in 31,075 pictures.

Aintree in Merseyside was sixth where #aintreeraces was used in 26,733 pictures on Instagram.

Doncaster in South Yorkshire came seventh where #doncasterraces was used in 18,547 pictures.

Newbury in Berkshire came ninth where #newburyraces was used in 14,875 photos.

Perth in Perth and Kinross was tenth where #perthraces was used in 8,491 pictures on Instagram.