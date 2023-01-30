Goodwood has announce the beginning of a two-year partnership with the Tangmere based charity Dementia Support.

Dementia Support was set up in 2014 to provide a vital service offering support, guidance, and care for those in our community living with dementia. Dementia is a complex disease with a rapidly increasing prevalence. The charities’ vision in society is where dementia is wholly understood and accepted, enabling people living with dementia to be fully supported throughout the whole of their journey.

The West Sussex Dementia Framework Report, jointly produced by West Sussex County Council and the NHS Clinical Commissioning Group, estimates that there are currently 17,000 people living in West Sussex with dementia. Offering a range of activities at Sage House in Tangmere, beneficiaries are invited to bring themselves, carers and families to take part in therapeutic and cognitive activities such as art, socialising and reminiscing.

Sally Tabbner, CEO of Dementia Support commented; "We are delighted to have been chosen as Goodwood's Charity of the Year for 2023 and 2024. The support of a prestigious local group such as the Goodwood Estate will make such a difference to our charity, and the lives of the people living with dementia that we support. It is an important time for the charity as we grow to help support other communities, and our partnership with Goodwood will help Sage House to continue to be a centre of excellence for dementia care"

The Duke of Richmond commented, “Our aim is to help transform the lives of as many people as possible living with dementia. Research carried out into the provision of dementia services locally, suggests that assistance is fragmented and that significant benefits could be derived from further funding. At Goodwood, we hope to help further the amazing work Dementia Support have already started by assisting with fundraising efforts during the two-year partnership”