NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023: 23 more fabulous pictures from day one

It’s been a day of thrills and spills at Goodwood Festival of Speed.
By Steve Bone
Published 13th Jul 2023, 20:54 BST

The opening day is traditionally quieter – although the Q word does not seem right for this high-octane event – but there has been plenty of action on and off the track for visitors to enjoy. Oh and some in the air too, courtesy of the much-loved Red Arrows.

The even steps up a gear or two on Friday and continues throughout the weekend.

Check out some fantastic day one pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff on this page and the ones linked. See the Red Arrows fly over the festival site in the video player above. And stick with this website over the weekend for more of the same!

Images from the first day of Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023

1. Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023 day one (16).jpg

Images from the first day of Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023 Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Images from the first day of Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023

2. Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023 day one (12).jpg

Images from the first day of Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023 Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Images from the first day of Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023

3. Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023 day one (19).jpg

Images from the first day of Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023 Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Images from the first day of Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023

4. Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023 day one (17).jpg

Images from the first day of Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023 Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Red Arrows