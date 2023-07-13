Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023: 23 more fabulous pictures from day one

It’s been a day of thrills and spills at Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The opening day is traditionally quieter – although the Q word does not seem right for this high-octane event – but there has been plenty of action on and off the track for visitors to enjoy. Oh and some in the air too, courtesy of the much-loved Red Arrows.

The even steps up a gear or two on Friday and continues throughout the weekend.

Check out some fantastic day one pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff on this page and the ones linked. See the Red Arrows fly over the festival site in the video player above. And stick with this website over the weekend for more of the same!

1 . Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023 day one (16).jpg Images from the first day of Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023 Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

