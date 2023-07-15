Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023: photos show thrilling scenes from first day before bad weather forced event to stop
This year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed has sadly been called off today (Saturday, July 15) because of the bad weather.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 13th Jul 2023, 18:19 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2023, 15:56 BST
But Sussex World photographer Steve Robards was at the event on Thursday, July 13, to capture some of the incredible action on camera.
The huge celebration of motorsport is supposed to run until Sunday, July 16, offering spectacular demonstrations from an amazing variety of bikes and cars.
The four-day event features cars and bikes taking on the hill runs, exhibitions, interactive experiences, a Red Arrows display and more.
