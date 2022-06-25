Goodwood Festival of Speed. Picture from Michael Reed

Goodwood Festival of Speed: More pictures from Friday

Here are some more pictures from Goodwood Festival of Speed’s day of action yesterday (Friday, June 24).

By Jacob Panons
Saturday, 25th June 2022, 11:22 am

Visitors were thrilled with a range of spectacular sights yesterday. The event continues today and concludes tomorrow. Pictures from Michael Reed.

1. Goodwood Festival of Speed. Picture from Michael Reed

2. Goodwood Festival of Speed. Picture from Michael Reed

3. Goodwood Festival of Speed. Picture from Michael Reed

4. JPCInews-25-06-22-Goodwood Festival of Speed Michael Reed pics-SSXupload (5).jpg

