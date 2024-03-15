Goodwood officially ranked as one of the best racecourses in the UK
Compiling the 'ultimate Guide to the UK's best racecourses', The Online Betting Guide has released results of a study that has crowned Goodwood Racecourse as one of the top venues for world-class horse racing in the UK.
Coming in fourth, Goodwood was ranked just below Ascot, Cheltenham and Newbury in the United Kingdom on a variety of different criteria — closely analysed through search engine data, social media and online reviews including Instagram followers, Google review scores as well as UK Search Volumes online.
The racecourse finished with a score of 7.14 overall, with high rankings in other categories including number of race days throughout the year and UK search volume, in which it totalled 186,100 searches in the past year and finished ahead of courses Aintree and Chester among others.