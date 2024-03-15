Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Compiling the 'ultimate Guide to the UK's best racecourses', The Online Betting Guide has released results of a study that has crowned Goodwood Racecourse as one of the top venues for world-class horse racing in the UK.

Coming in fourth, Goodwood was ranked just below Ascot, Cheltenham and Newbury in the United Kingdom on a variety of different criteria — closely analysed through search engine data, social media and online reviews including Instagram followers, Google review scores as well as UK Search Volumes online.

