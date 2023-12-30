The Duke of Richmond has been named a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) in the latest New Years Honours list.

Charles Gordon-Lennox, 68, received the title for his services to Heritage, to Sport and to Charity.

The 11th Duke of Richmond made Goodwood Estate, in West Sussex, an internationally recognised centre of motorsport culture and heritage when he founded the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 1993. Now a much-anticipated annual event, the Festival features historic and modern motor vehicles taking part in a range of events – including a hill climb – and attracts 150,000 attendants every year, all of whom are drawn by the chance to see iconic cars from across the decades take to Goodwood’s historic track.

The Duke built on the Festival of Speed’s success in 1998 when he opened Goodwood Revival, which paid direct tribute to the estate’s heyday as a racing circuit from 1948 to 1966. The three-day festival, a counterpart to the Festival of Speed, Goodwood Revival showcases a range of racing cars and motorcycles from the middle of the twentieth century, allowing guests – many of whom arrive in period clothing – to live out a bygone era of motoring.

Charles Godon-Lennox. Photo by James Bearne/Getty Images