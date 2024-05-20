Thousands of dogs and their owners attended the ultimate dog day out which took place on Saturday and Sunday, May 18 and 19.

Packed full of activities, competitions, famous faces and plenty of new surprises for 2024, Goodwoof had something for everyone and their four-legged companions.

Each year, Goodwoof celebrates a breed across the weekend, and Labradors were the guests of honour this year. More than 750 Labradaors took part in the parade – led by the Duke of Richmond – which opened the event each morning.

In addition to the thousands of adorable dogs in attendance, many famous faces were spotted at the event. There were appearances from Clare Balding, Dame Darcey Bussell, Kevin McCloud MBE, Dame Laura and Sir Jason Kenny, Dr Scott Miller, James Middleton, Tom Felton and many more.

Over the course of the weekend, the event hosted a variety of competitors including everything from sheepdog and gundog trials, to CaniSports and Flyball.

New for 2024 and open to the public, Goodwoof Games proved popular amongst visitors, allowing dogs to compete in their own 'dog Olympics' ahead of the Paris Olympics this summer.

British Olympians Dame Laura and Sir Jason Kenny also made an appearance to hand out prizes to the best competitors in Hurdles, 25 Metre Sprint, Hammer Throw, Fetch and Long Jump.

Another new addition for this year was the Woodland Walk, which provided a shady spot for hounds and humans to explore a variety of demonstrations and activities, including: truffle hunting, tarot card reading, crystal healing, and the opportunity for guests to have their very own dog-inspired temporary tattoo.

And, of course, the dog disco Ministry of Sound returned for its second year at the event, with music from DJ Fat Tony and dance tutorials from professional dancers and TV stars AJ and Curtis Pritchard.

If you couldn’t make this year’s event, you’ll be able to catch up on all the action on Channel 4 at 2.30pm on Saturday, June 8.

Here are 30 tail-waggingly terrific pictures of the action at Goodwoof 2024:

1 . Goodwoof 2024: Fantastic photos from the ultimate dog day out in Sussex A dog enjoying the bubbles Photo: Ben Whitley/PA Media Assignments

2 . Goodwoof 2024: Fantastic photos from the ultimate dog day out in Sussex Hounds having fun at Goodwoof Photo: Matt Alexander/PA Media Assignments

3 . Goodwoof 2024: Fantastic photos from the ultimate dog day out in Sussex Labradors and Dachshunds at Goodwoof Photo: Matt Alexander/PA Media Assignments