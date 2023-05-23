Author and artist, Charlie Mackesy, appeared at Goodwoof on Sunday (May 21) to discuss his bestselling book, alongside his dog Barney.

The writer of ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’ shared how the bestselling book came to fruition and how it was adapted into a short film which has scooped up an Academy Award and a BAFTA.

The audience of dog-lovers was told how each of the four characters came to life and were given behind-the-scenes insight on the loveable protagonists – including how Mr Mackesy’s dog Barney resembles the mole due to his love of food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since its release in 2019, Mr Mackesy’s book has offered comfort to millions of people, many of whom have reached out to thank him and share their experiences with mental health, he said.

Author and artist, Charlie Mackesy, appeared at Goodwoof on Sunday (May 21) to discuss his bestselling book, alongside his dog Barney.

Because of this, he was initially worried around bringing the characters to the big screen during lockdown due to fears of ruining the book.

He said: “I was worried because some people said to me ‘Oh Charlie, this film, is it going to ruin the book, is it going to be too to the book, is it going to work?’ and I didn’t know.

“But I think sometimes in life, you just have to give it a whirl, don’t you?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Mackesy also demonstrated how to draw the adorable characters and encouraged the audience to try it out.

Charlie taught the audience how to draw his loveable characters, including the mole and his beloved cake.

Prior to his visit, Mr Mackesy worked alongside Pets As Therapy ambassador, James Middleton to paint a bespoke Babboe bike, which Mr Middleton rode around the Goodwoof site in 2022.

The bike sold for £4,500 at auction, with all proceeds going to the charity.