Goring Methodist Pre-School prepares to celebrate 50th anniversary

Goring Methodist Pre-School was established by members of the church in 1972 as a place for parents and small children to meet.

Now, there are children attending whose parents went there and most of the staff are parents of children who attended.

The plan is to bring past and present families together for an anniversary celebration on Saturday, May 7, from 2pm to 4pm.

Looking back to 2011 and the Goring Methodist Pre-School Toddle Waddle, where Ellie Granger was having a great time. Picture: Stephen Goodger W19038H11

Current teachers will be joined at the party by Joan and Barbara, who originally set up the pre-school, and there will be a display of photos charting the history of the pre-school.

Tamasine Clayton, pre-school assistant, said: “We have children that come to us that are second generation, whose parents came when they were young, which is wonderful to hear how they remember us.

“And 80 per cent of our staff are parents of children who started their journey in education with us. Their children come back to visit and even some do their future work experience with us from high school.”

The pre-school is based at Goring-by-Sea Methodist Church, in Bury Drive. Much has changed in the 50 years since it was established but its focus has always remained the same, the children’s wellbeing and happiness.

The pre-school believes the love of learning is established early on and learning through play is vitally important in all we do.

There is a small, dedicated team of professionally-qualified staff who have worked together for many years to ensure the pre-school runs smoothly and efficiently, assisted by a hands-on voluntary management team.

Tamasine said: “The staff work hard to ensure all the activities are planned around the children’s interests, the seasons, festivals and, importantly, their readiness for school.”

If you have memories of your time at Goring Methodist Pre-School that you would like to share, please email [email protected]