'Gourmet' burgers arrive at Burger King in Bognor Regis - here's how to get your hands on them

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new range of gourmet burgers are headed to Bognor Regis, according to fast food chain Burger King.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new range, dubbed Gourmet Kings, features six new curated burgers, available exclusively via the Deliveroo app.

The new menu features premium twists on beloved classics, including the Double Angus Bacon Cheese, Chilli Cheese Angus and the Classic Crispy Chicken. Also included on the menu are BBQ Steakhouse Angus burger, the Angus Burger, the Angus Cheese Burger and the Smoky Chimichurri Chicken burger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers can also order fries with a range of indulgent toppings, including bacon, cheese, chilli cheese and smoky chimichurri.

The launch of the burgers in Bognor Regis follows a successful trial period at ten previous locations all over the country.