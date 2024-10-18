'Gourmet' burgers arrive at Burger King in Bognor Regis - here's how to get your hands on them
The new range, dubbed Gourmet Kings, features six new curated burgers, available exclusively via the Deliveroo app.
The new menu features premium twists on beloved classics, including the Double Angus Bacon Cheese, Chilli Cheese Angus and the Classic Crispy Chicken. Also included on the menu are BBQ Steakhouse Angus burger, the Angus Burger, the Angus Cheese Burger and the Smoky Chimichurri Chicken burger.
Customers can also order fries with a range of indulgent toppings, including bacon, cheese, chilli cheese and smoky chimichurri.
The launch of the burgers in Bognor Regis follows a successful trial period at ten previous locations all over the country.