'Gourmet' burgers arrive at Burger King in Bognor Regis - here's how to get your hands on them

By Connor Gormley
Published 18th Oct 2024, 11:11 BST
A new range of gourmet burgers are headed to Bognor Regis, according to fast food chain Burger King.

The new range, dubbed Gourmet Kings, features six new curated burgers, available exclusively via the Deliveroo app.

The new menu features premium twists on beloved classics, including the Double Angus Bacon Cheese, Chilli Cheese Angus and the Classic Crispy Chicken. Also included on the menu are BBQ Steakhouse Angus burger, the Angus Burger, the Angus Cheese Burger and the Smoky Chimichurri Chicken burger.

Customers can also order fries with a range of indulgent toppings, including bacon, cheese, chilli cheese and smoky chimichurri.

The launch of the burgers in Bognor Regis follows a successful trial period at ten previous locations all over the country.

