Hastings Borough Council has described projected new housing targets for the town as ‘completely out of reach’.

The Council was responding to the government’s draft National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) document and sending its feedback on the future of the planning system.

The government consultation had asked for feedback on proposed changes to the NPPF with the aim of achieving sustainable growth in the planning system and to hit their ambitious housing targets. Councils and other interested parties were asked about policy proposals including new local housing targets arising from a new national formula for calculating local housing need.

Cllr Mark Etherington, lead councillor for Planning, Infrastructure and Active Travel, said: “I’d like to thank our planning teams for the hard work and time that went into putting this response together for the Ministry of Housing Community and Local Government.

"Our responses clearly show the challenges for achieving sustainable growth and meeting housing needs.

“The formula proposed would mean an increase in our annual housing target from 490 to 722 houses. Given our densely built town with the sea on one side and protected landscapes to west, north and east it is not surprising that we cannot meet our current targets so the new targets are completely out of reach. We also made clear that changes to the NPPF should mandate high quality zero-carbon buildings. At present there is no compulsion on developers to hit zero carbon standards.

“We also need access to sufficient funding to support the delivery of new homes for social rent and further support for employment and tourism, opportunities which would allow us to deliver jobs and growth in line with new homes.

“We wait to hear what the government does with the feedback, and what the updated NPPF looks like.”