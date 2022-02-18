Government launches new Way to Work scheme as new Eastbourne and Wealden employment data released

The new data comes as the government launches its Way to Work campaign, a new partnership with employers to get 500,000 job seekers into work by the end of June 2022.

Under the new scheme, claimants will only have four weeks to find a job in their preferred sector. Previously claimants had been granted three months.

Karra Brenchley, partnership manager from the Department for Work and Pensions said, “As part of our new Way to Work campaign, job seekers will receive better, tailored support to get into work from our Work Coaches, and through job centres partnering with employers to match talent to vacancies.

The unemployment rate in Eastbourne and Wealden slightly increased last month, according to new figures.

“We want people to know we’re there for them, and that we’re working with local employers to identify and help fill their vacancies in all sectors, but especially key industries.”

The total amount of Universal Credit claimants in Eastbourne rose to 10,940 on January 13, a rise of one point one per cent since the previous month.

Wealden saw an increase of zero point three per cent, bringing the total figure there to 8,210 people.

It was also announced that additional jobcentres will open in Eastbourne in the next two months, with work coaches at jobcentres being crucial to the new Way to Work campaign.

Karra added, “Our dedicated work coaches in Eastbourne will support and help you back into work. We know work is the best way for people to get on, to improve their lives and support their families because, as well as being good for mental wellbeing, people are at least £6,000 better off in full time work than on benefits.

“The good thing is that there are jobs out there, and the latest figures show the number of online job adverts in the East of England has risen by 19.2 per cent since Covid-19.”

The controversial new sanctions has been criticised for forcing people into jobs that they aren’t suited for.

The Minister for Welfare Delivery David Rutley said, “The best route out of poverty is through work, and we’re ramping up support to help Universal Credit claimants to secure jobs as soon as possible through our new Way to Work scheme.

“Once in employment, they’ll join the nearly two million working claimants already seeing an extra £1,000 per year on average in their pockets thanks to recent changes we made so people keep more of what they earn”

The data shows that there are 185,000 people unemployed across the country, making the UK employment rate 75.5 per cent.

The South East employment rate is higher clocking in at 77.6 per cent.

Minister for employment, Mims Davies MP said, “Today’s figures show further positive signs of recovery, with unemployment continuing to drop and 436,000 people joining company payrolls since the start of the pandemic, a record high number of employees including more young and older workers.