Government reveals more details about how £40 million will be spent to level up Hastings and Rother

Hastings

The major regeneration plans, confirmed by the government on Monday March 25, will provide each area with £20 million from its Levelling Up Partnerships programme. And details have been revealed as to how the money will be spent.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) has worked closely with the local councils to identify their priority projects. The two £20 million Levelling Up Partnerships confirmed for Hastings and Rother will invest:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over £13 million to provide more affordable housing in Hastings, plus £9 million to build a brand-new King Offa Leisure Centre in Bexhill to release the old site and build over 50 much-needed homes.

£5 million to build a new Barnhorn Green Health in Bexhill to improve access to healthcare, alongside £70,000 to make improvements to Sidley Family Hub so parents and children can access the support they need.

£3.4 million to transform the Hollington Youth Hub, offering a wide range of health and wellbeing services in partnership with the local NHS.

£2.5 million to complete the Queensway Gateway Road, helping to unlock jobs, reduce congestion and ensure improved connectivity in the Bexhill-Hastings Growth Corridor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

£2.1 million to improve existing community facilities, including over £1 million to build a new Bexhill Community Hub.

£1.7 million to support the tourist economy in Rother, including further investment in Camber Welcome Centre and new signage for local vineyard businesses.

£1 million for projects to improve skills across both Hastings and Rother so residents are equipped to gain well-paid jobs.

£818,000 for the development of the Project Art Works’ premise, ensuring greater arts access for people with disabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

£650,000 to improve energy efficiency and long-term sustainability of Rye leisure facilities.

£260,000 to support high street improvements in Hastings, Bexhill, Rye and Battle.

£100,000 for improvements to the existing Ore Health Centre, making sure services are more accessible to local residents.

The Government says that the total £40 million funding will also help Hastings and Rother to revamp health and leisure services for residents, while investing in opportunities that unlock new jobs and skills so people can access higher-paid roles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Levelling Up Minister Jacob Young said: “These new Levelling Up Partnerships worth £40 million are fantastic news for the people of Hastings and Rother - and another important step in our work to accelerate regeneration and transform lives in this special part of the country.

“This money builds on the millions of pounds we’ve already invested to breathe new life into the area – restoring pride in our towns and creating new opportunities for local people. We are working closely with local leaders including East Sussex County Council as part of our plans to level up East Sussex, making sure residents and families reap the rewards of new and improved health services, refurbished community hubs and revamped high streets.”

Hastings Borough Council leader, Cllr Julia Hilton said: “We are really pleased that Hastings has been given this funding to help us address the housing crisis we have in our town.

“The funding means we are able to expand our housing acquisition programme and also make sure that a site earmarked for affordable housing can be built to our very high energy efficient specification and under our control. Funding for other partner projects across the town including skills, health, culture and better youth provision is also very welcome.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rother District Council leader, Cllr Doug Oliver said: “Every single person should have the same opportunities in life, regardless of where they live but we know that, in Rother, there are barriers that limit possibilities for some people.

“This latest funding as part of the Government’s Levelling Up Partnerships programme is an amazing investment for our district and will enable us and our partners to make a real difference to people’s lives and futures. We face challenges in Rother unique to us and it’s important that the solutions come from local people and organisations that have the best understanding of the situation.”

East Sussex County Council leader, Cllr Keith Glazier said: “We welcome this funding which will support a range of important community and infrastructure projects that will help improve the lives and opportunities open to those people living in Hastings and Rother.“These are two areas that have suffered from significant economic and social pressures not experienced in other parts of the south east, and these investments will go some way to breaking down barriers and tackling the challenges they face.”

The £480 million Levelling Up Partnerships programme was announced in the Chancellor’s 2023 Spring Budget and DLUHC has since been rolling out partnerships to each of the 20 areas in England and four locations in Scotland, with funding already confirmed for Hull, Sandwell, Middlesbrough, Redcar and Cleveland, Mansfield, Blackburn and Bassetlaw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad