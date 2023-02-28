Govia Thameslink Railway to support Samaritans at Sussex train stations

Train operator Govia Thameslink Railway are teaming up with the Samaritans to show support at Sussex stations for the charity’s campaign.

Train operator Govia Thameslink Railway are teaming up with the Samaritans to show support at Sussex stations for the charity’s campaign.

The UK’s largest rail operator is teaming up with the Samaritans and wider rail industry to show its support for the ‘Small Talk Saves Lives’ campaign, which aims to empower the public to start a conversation that could help save a life.

New research from the charity reveals that just 50 per cent of adults said they would feel confident approaching someone they were concerned about in public. To help increase this figure, Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) is hosting awareness events at selected stations across its network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with volunteers from Samaritans, Network Rail and the British Transport Police, GTR representatives will be on-hand to talk to passengers, help myth-bust when it comes to approaching vulnerable people and help ease any concerns that the general public may have about this subject.

Outreach days have already taken place at Angmering, East Croydon, Lewes and Luton, with more to follow until Friday, 17 March. Upcoming events are as follows:

The campaign will take place at Sussex stations Three Bridges on Tuesday, March 7 from 9am to 4pm and in Brighton on Thursday, March 9 from 7am to 11am, then 4pm to 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura Campbell, Suicide Prevention Manager at Govia Thameslink Railway, said: “It’s great to be teaming up with our industry partners on the Small Talk Saves Lives initiative. The mental wellbeing of both staff and passengers is a year-round priority for GTR and this campaign gives us another opportunity remind people how to look out for one another, whilst equipping people with techniques to approach a potentially vulnerable person using the railway network.”

Julie Bentley, Samaritans CEO, said: “It’s normal to feel anxious about starting a conversation with someone you don’t know in person, but at Samaritans we know first-hand how life-changing that conversation could be. Suicidal thoughts are often temporary and there’s no evidence to suggest that you will make the situation worse – it’s about trusting your instincts, starting a conversation, and showing you care.